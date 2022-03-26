Abkhaz Diplomat Meets Kremlin Officials

On March 25 in Moscow, chief diplomat of Russian-occupied Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba met with Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ardzinba, former Kremlin official, and Peskov discussed Russian technological assistance in updating information sites and systems of the occupied region and internship opportunities for Abkhaz youth in Putin’s press service, according to Ardzinba’s press service.

Also yesterdat, the Abkhaz diplomat met with Ruslan Edelgeriyev, advisor to Vladimir Putin and his special representative on climate issues. The two discussed, among others, prospects for Abkhaz authorities participating in international discussion platforms on green economy and sustainable agriculture.

Ardzinba left for Moscow on March 22 and has since held meeting with State Duma lawmakers and State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev. It is Ardzinba’s second trip to the Russian capital in two months.

