Abkhaz Diplomat Visits Moscow

Chief diplomat of Russian-occupied Abkhazia Inal Ardzinba has met State Duma lawmakers and State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev, after arriving in Moscow on March 22.

Ardzinba’s press service said the diplomat discussed strengthening political and economic ties between Abkhazia and Russia with MPs Kazbek Taysaev and Alexander Yuschenko of the Communist Party faction and Yana Lantratova of Just Russia – For Truth faction.

Following the meeting, Ardzinba said the sides focused on simplifying crossing procedures for Russian nationals on the Psou checkpoint, located on the Abkhaz-controlled sector of Georgia’s border with Russia, in the northwesternmost part of the region.

He argued the issue was particularly relevant amid the “emerging international situation,” alluding to Russia’s war against Ukraine. “It is very important that Russian citizens can cross the border calmly and more actively.”

Ardzinba noted that they also focused on the restoration of the Sokhumi airport, closed since the armed conflict of 1993 in Abkhazia, and Russia’s support for the reconstruction.

Also on March 22, the Abkhaz diplomat and the State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus discussed bolstering cooperation in the education, cultural and humanitarian field.

The sides also expressed interest in expanding cooperation on trade, economic and investment, according to Abkhaz “foreign ministry.”

This was the second meeting between Ardzinba and Mezentsev in Moscow within two months.

During the Ardzinba’s previous trip to Moscow in February, he also met Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov, Margarita Simonyan, the Editor-in-Chief of RT and Sputnik, among others.

Noteworthy, Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania has also left for Moscow today to meet Russian government officials, per his press service.

