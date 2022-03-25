PM Garibashvili Talks ‘Tragic’ Ukraine War

“Humanity is witnessing tragic and consequential actions orchestrated by the Russian Federation in Ukraine,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in his address to a March 24 ceremony marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Georgia and the U.S.

PM Garibashvili asserted that “the war has shaken not only regional, but also global security, stability, and peace.”

“For our nation, which experienced its own Russian invasion back in 2008 and 20% of our sovereign territory remains occupied, let me be clear, there is no alternative to peace,” he added.

The Prime Minister maintained that “Georgia, understanding the atrocities that come with war, from the very first days has been demonstrating full support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people and state.”

“Today, like never before, international cooperation and a consolidated approach are crucial to preserving the international rule-based order as we know it,” PM Garibashvili stressed.

The Georgian Prime Minister has previously stirred public outcry with controversial rhetoric on the war.

In the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PM Garibashvili argued that sanctions were an “ineffective means” and argued “there is nobody to stop” the bombing of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on March 1 recalled its Ambassador to Georgia over the “immoral position” of Irakli Garibashvili’s cabinet on Russia sanctions and for barring Georgian volunteers from flying to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s rhetoric over the past month sparked several rallies throughout Georgia demanding his resignation, protests which he later dubbed “anti-state rallies.”

Also Read: