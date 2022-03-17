TV Crew Attacked in Tbilisi Café

Government-critical Formula TV crew – a journalist, her cameraman and cameraman’s assistant — came under verbal and physical attack while conducting an interview in a café in Tbilisi’s Vake neighborhood.

Formula TV reported late on March 17 that the assailant has already been detained.

The Special Investigation Service, one of successors of recently dissolved State Inspector’s Service, announced about leading a probe under Article 154 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, involving unlawful interference in journalistic activities.

The Coalition for Media Advocacy, a group of press freedom watchdogs in Georgia, asserted that the aggression is encouraged by the authorities’ consistent failure to properly react to attacks against journalists.

