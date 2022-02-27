Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Salome Zurabishvili, Tbilisi, Georgia, October 7, 2019. Photo: Jesco Denzel/bundespraesident.de
Georgian, German Presidents Hold Phone Talk

27/02/2022 - 23:59
40 1 minute read

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili has said she had “a very meaningful talk” over the phone with  German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

President Zurabishvili tweeted today that during the conversation she “underscored the historical importance of full EU unity and resolute German support to Ukraine facing Russian aggression.”

“European increased support to Georgia more timely than ever,” the Georgian President concluded. 

Yesterday, Salome Zurabishvili spoke over the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express Georgia’s “full solidarity with the people of Ukraine” as Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian advance on Kyiv.

On February 26, the Georgian President also held phone conversations with European Council President Charles Michel and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

