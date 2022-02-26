Banner reads "Russian warship go fuck yourself" -- referring to the words by Ukrainian defenders of the Snake Island, whom Russian invaders asked to surrender. All 13 defenders died after refusing to surrender.Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
In Photos: Thousands Rally for Ukraine, Against Garibashvili in Tbilisi

On February 25, thousands have hit the streets in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia for the second day to show solidarity to Ukraine amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. At the protest, calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili over his clear-cut rejection of joining Russia sanctions were also heard. Prior to the street protest, the masses of Georgian Facebook users have expressed their discontent, saying the Prime Minister did not represent their positions on Ukraine. The demonstration first gathered outside the Government Chancellery, the seat of the Prime Minister, and later moved outside the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, the city’s main thoroughfare.

Civil Georgia’s photographer Guram Muradov captured moments from the protest outside the Parliament:

Massive rally in Tbilisi in support of Ukraine on February 25, 2022. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.ge
Rustaveli Theater flying Ukrainian banners.
“Georgia! Support Ukraine!” — the banner reads
Some Georgians offered apologies to Ukrainians for what they saw as their government’s half-hearted support to Ukraine.

