Georgian, Ukrainian Presidents Speak on Phone

Late on February 26, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili spoke over the phone with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian advance on Kyiv.

“Reiterated Georgia’s full solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” tweeted President Zurabishvili.

“In these tragic times for Ukraine and for all of Europe, President Zelenskyy is an exemplary leader,” she noted.

On his part, President Zelenskyy tweeted: “Informed President of Georgia [Salome Zurbaishvili] and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic [Petr Fiala] about the current situation. Concrete assistance was discussed.”

“Grateful to our friends [Georgia] and [Czechia] for their support,” the Ukrainian President said.

The conversation came a day after President Zelenskyy criticized the Government of Georgia over their controversial remarks on Russia sanctions. The governing Georgian Dream party also rejected an extraordinary parliamentary session on Ukraine.

“Indeed, there are times when citizens are not the Government, but better [than] the Government.” Ukrainian President said on February 25, reacting to Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili’s clear-cut rejection of joining western sanctions against Russia, citing “national interests.”

