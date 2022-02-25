FM Zalkaliani at a reception in the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi. Photo: Georgia's Foreign Ministry
FM Zalkaliani, State Department Official Talk Ukraine

25/02/2022 - 19:06
Derek Chollet, U.S. State Department Counselor, has held a phone conversation with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to discuss the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

“Spoke with Georgian FM Zalkaliani about Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine and continuing occupation of Georgia,” the U.S. official said in a tweet on February 25.

“We stand united with Ukraine and Georgia in support of their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he stressed.

The Georgian top diplomat, on his part, hailed “unwavering [U.S.] support to our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Reiterating Georgia’s solidarity with Ukraine, he underlined that “unity and partnership are critical in this decisive moment for European security.”

