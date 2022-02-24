Sokhumi Takes in 93 Donbas Evacuees

Sokhumi today took in 93 Russian-forced evacuees from Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, Apsnypress news agency reported.

55 people from Luhansk and 38 from Donetsk were settled in the “Aytar” boarding house in Sokhumi.

The Kremlin-backed Abkhaz authorities picked the people up from the two regions’ crossing points with Russia on February 23.

Abkhaz leader Bzhania instructed ‘minister of emergency situations’ Lev Kvitsinia on February 21 to organize the accommodation of the evacuees.

The occupied regions in Ukraine announced the evacuation of civilians on February 18, alleging Kyiv was planning an offensive. The claims were quickly refuted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk “republics,” while earlier today Russia launched an unprovoked full-scale attack on Ukraine, encroaching into Ukrainian territory beyond the previously occupied Donbas and annexed Crime.

