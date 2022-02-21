Georgia Decries Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk, Luhansk

Georgian leadership has strictly condemned Vladimir Putin’s recognition of occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent, stressing that Russia repeats the scenario tested in Georgia in 2008.

President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted that Georgia strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of Ukraines’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions, “repeating the scenario that led to the occupation of 20% of our [Georgian] territory.”

Georgia stands by President Zelenskyy and in support of Ukraine‘s territorial integrity and peace, Salome Zurabishvili said on February 21-22 night.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, on his part, tweeted that the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk by Russia is “another step directed against the fundamental principles of international law and unfortunately repeats the occupation of Georgian territories in 2008.”

“We strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” PM Garibashvili noted.



Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili said Moscow’s step represents “a blatant violation of international law.”

“Georgia stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It is critical from international community to act resolutely to avoid war and protect fundamental principles of int[ernational] law,” the Georgian Speaker tweeted.

The Foreign Ministry of Georgia Reacts

The Foreign Ministry said “Georgia is following with concern the latest developments around Ukraine, which pose yet another serious challenge for the European and Global security.”

“Recognizing Ukraine’s territories – Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states by Russia represents yet another flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law,” the ministry’s late night statement underscored. This, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry continued, “in fact repeats the scenario of Russia’s military intervention into Georgia’s Tskhinvali region in 2008 and subsequent recognition of the independence of this region and of Abkhazia/Georgia, and their occupation.” “Georgia unequivocally supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” it highlighted. Georgia’s Foreign Ministry also expressed hopes that the international community will give its strict response to this “absolutely unacceptable attempt to redraw forcefully the state borders in East Europe.”

