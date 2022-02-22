Georgian Opposition Condemns Putin’s Donbas Recognition

Georgian opposition parties and politicians have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent.

The United National Movement, Georgia’s largest opposition party, stated on February 22 that Putin’s move was a “harsh violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law” and expressed solidarity to Kyiv.

The opposition outfit argued the decision “was a continuation of Putin’s military expansionism, which has included the military intervention against Georgia in 2008, continued occupation of Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Opposition Lelo party noted in its statement on February 22 that “Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty” repeated the scenario of aggression that Moscow used against Georgia in 2008.

The party expressed its hope that the international community would respond strictly by imposing sanctions against Russia and strengthening Ukraine’s security. It also called on the Parliament to pen a resolution to condemn Putin’s decision.

The Droa party stressed on February 22 that the Russian President’s decision was a violation of principles protected by international law and the UN charter.

“Putin’s statement yesterday was an open declaration of the restoration of the Russian empire and makes the real reason of past aggressions by Russia,” it added.

Right-libertarian Girchi – More Freedom party meanwhile issued a brief statement late on February 21, cussing out at the Russian President.

Former Prime Minister of Georgia, leader of For Georgia party Giorgi Gakharia stressed that Russia “attacks countries striving for independence from its influence and having western aspirations.”

“The West should not repeat the same mistakes as in 2008,” he tweeted, recalling Russia’s invasion into Georgia. “Allies must act now!”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)