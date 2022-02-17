Georgia in European Parliament’s CSDP Implementation Report

The European Parliament’s resolution of 17 February on the implementation of the Common Security and Defence Policy stressed that Russian aggression against Ukraine and Georgia, among other factors, pose both a direct and indirect threat to the security of the continent.

The resolution strongly condemned the Russian military build-up in and around Ukraine, and Moscow’s demand to halt further NATO expansion eastwards and “reshape the European security architecture based on an outdated idea of ‘spheres of influence’.”

Each democratic state is free to choose its own alliances, stressed the resolution, expressing strong support to the pro-western aspirations of Ukraine and Georgia, including their membership of NATO and future EU accession.

The European Parliament “strongly condemned” Russia’s illegal occupation and militarization of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia in violation of international law, which it said poses “a serious threat to the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region and Europe as a whole.”

The resolution noted with concern “the deteriorating security situation” in the occupied territories of Georgia and “the activities of the Russian Federation, which are destabili[z]ing peace and security in the EaP region.”

The report reiterated calls for the EU to ensure that the security dimension of Eastern Partnership countries is properly reflected in the Strategic Compass; and to consider frameworks for increased investment and assistance in security, military, intelligence and cyber cooperation for Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, EU-associated nations, to strengthen their resilience and security.

The European Parliament noted with satisfaction the results of the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM Georgia), approving its extension for a period of two years.

In this regard, it called on Russia to allow the EUMM unhindered access to the whole territory of Georgia, including Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

It also expressed concern about the disinformation campaigns targeting the EUMM Georgia mission and called for strengthening its capacities for monitoring, analysis and strategic communication.

The European Parliament also recognized the contribution of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine to CSDP missions and operations, and stressed support for closer defense and security cooperation with these “valued partners.”

