Georgia in European Parliament’s CFSP Implementation Report

The European Parliament resolution on the implementation of the common foreign and security policy, dated February 17, reiterated that Georgia and Ukraine have a European perspective.

The Parliament stressed that Tbilisi and Kyiv may apply to join the EU provided that they adhere to the Copenhagen criteria and the principles of democracy, respect for fundamental freedom and human and minority rights, and uphold the rule of law.

The annual report 2021 called on the EU and its Member States to recognize Georgia’s and Ukraine’s European perspective, which “is considered vitally important for the countries’ security and stability, as well as a driver for them to continue implementing internal reforms.”

The document reaffirmed unwavering support to the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, including Georgia, especially as regards their independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders as well as “the respect for the will of the people to decide their own future and foreign policy, free from outside interference.”

The European Parliament called for the full implementation of the Association Agreement with Georgia, adding that it supports the EU’s principle of conditionality and differentiation, including incentives.

In the resolution, the European Parliament also expressed support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and condemned Russian occupation of Georgian territories — Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

In this context, it reminded Moscow of its international obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement mediated by the EU under the French Presidency and called on Russia to act in a constructive manner and to allow progress in the Geneva International Discussions.

It also called on Russia to cease its human rights violations in the occupied regions of Georgia and reminded Moscow of its legal obligation as the power exercising ‘effective control,’ as noted in the European Court of Human Rights ruling in the case of Georgia v Russia (II).

The Parliament further condemned “the provocations by the occupying forces, including the kidnapping of Georgian citizens, killings, illegal detentions and the persistent borderization.”

Also Read: