Georgia Reduces COVID-19 Self-Isolation Periods

The self-isolation period for COVID-infected persons and their contacts will be reduced from January 17 onward, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said today.

For patients who are infected but asymptomatic, or with mild symptoms, the Ministry has recommended discontinuing isolation in 8 days, provided symptoms have disappeared for at least the past 24 hours.

People with moderate to severe infection should self-isolate for at least 10 days, before leaving isolation, however, drastic improvements in the health condition over the last 24 hours should be recorded.

The recovered patients are strongly recommended to wear face masks for five days after ending self-isolation.

For contacts of COVID-infected persons, different self-isolation rules will apply depending on their vaccination or infection status.

Fully vaccinated individuals, if they had received their last jab within 14 to 90 days, are not required to self-isolate.

Individuals, who have recovered from COVID within the past 60 days, are strongly recommended to wear a face mask, and ten days after having contact with an infected person discontinue self-isolation.

Non-vaccinated people are recommended to undergo eight-day isolation and use a face mask during the next nine to twelve days.

Currently, asymptomatic patients have to remain in self-isolation, under the observation of a physician for 10 days, while those with symptoms have to spend additional 3 asymptomatic days before discontinuing their isolation.

Meanwhile, twelve days of self-isolation has been recommended to those having close contact with an infected person.

Georgia has seen a surge in cases in recent days, with over 5,000 daily new cases registered for the past four days, after a relatively slowed infection rate recorded at the end of December.

NCDC Georgia reported that as of January 14, 1096 cases of rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed throughout the country.