Kyiv Hails Georgian Parliament’s Resolution on Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed the “resolved and focused reaction” of the Georgian Parliament after it adopted a resolution in support of Kyiv amid Russian military build-up in and around Ukraine.

“Georgia probably feels better than anyone else what is at stake in Ukraine,” Minister Kuleba said on February 2, responding to a journalist’s query at a press conference organized for foreign media.

Noting any country with a political will and capacity “can do something” in support of Ukraine, FM Kuleba stressed that “Georgia definitely has both.”

The top diplomat underlined that Ukraine welcomes any effort, from any country or international organization, that is directed at keeping “the situation under control on a diplomatic track.”

Georgian Parliament adopted the resolution on February 1 with 74 votes in favor and 33 abstentions, after the document stirred ire among the opposition as the Georgian Dream-tabled text fell short of explicitly calling out possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The majority of opposition lawmakers, except those from Citizens and European Socialists parties, decided not to vote for the resolution arguing the ruling party was appeasing Russia by not naming Moscow as a culprit in the ongoing crisis.

GD MPs on their part argued the text was free of “provocative rhetoric,” with party chair Irakli Kobakhidze accusing the United National Movement of “clearly wanting” Russia to wage war against Ukraine and Georgia.

