Opposition Politicians to Visit Kyiv

The United National Movement, Lelo and Droa opposition parties are kicking off separate visits to Kyiv on February 2-3 amid the threat of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The delegations from the parties will include among others MPs Khatia Dekanoidze and Tinatin Bokuchava from the UNM, lawmakers Badri Japaridze and Salome Samadashvili and party chair Mamuka Khazaradze from Lelo, and Elene Khoshtaria and Batu Kutelia from Droa.

The opposition politicians said their visits are largely meant as a show of support to Kyiv, particularly following the Parliament’s endorsement of the controversial Georgian Dream-tabled resolution that did not mention “possible Russian aggression” against Ukraine.

Discussing the UNM’s planned trip, MP Bokuchava said today the party believes it is important to show the Ukrainian people and the legislature “there are political forces in Georgia that undersand that we are part of one common struggle and with their support we also defend our country’s dignity and national security.”

Lelo party lawmaker Salome Samadashvili told reporters before departing for Kyiv on February 2 that “it is especially important for us to show solidarity to Ukrainian people and politicians in light of the shameful resolution the governing [GD] party adopted.”

According to the lawmaker, Lelo members will hold meetings with their colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian legislature, and also plan to discuss the recently-announced cooperation format between Kyiv, London and Warsaw.

Droa leader Elene Khoshtaria highlighted today that the “opposition is obliged to inform Ukraine and our partners that the Georgian Dream’s stance is not the position of Georgia.”

Khoshtaria argued the opposition politicians will talk solidarity with Ukraine but also about “the security architecture currently being established in Europe, which Georgia should be a part of.”

The Droa party said in a statement that it would coordinate with UNM and Lelo colleagues and hold several joint meetings as well.

The visits come as almost all opposition parties in the parliament, except for the Citizens and European Socialists, refused to back the GD-tabled resolution on “possible military escalation in Ukraine.”

Explaining the decision to omit Russia from the text, the GD lawmakers argued the document was free of “provocative rhetoric.” Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze said the resolution was worded in accordance with Georgia’s national interests and accused the UNM of “clearly wanting” war in Ukraine and Georgia.

