UNM Unveils Leadership Reshuffle

The United National Movement, largest opposition party, has unveiled a reshuffle of its leadership, with party chair Nika Melia stepping down from his second post as the chair of its political council.

In a briefing on January 10, Melia announced the party has tapped Koba Nakopia, a longtime member and MP, as the new chair of the political council. Meanwhile, Melia said he will also go on to lead the UNM’s Tbilisi branch ad interim.

The largest opposition party has also chosen another longtime member, Petre Tsiskarishvili, to serve as its general secretary, according to the UNM chair.

Melia noted that an “active process of renewal” will continue in both Tbilisi and regional branches of the party.

More to follow

