Opposition Calls Nika Melia’s Detention “Abduction,” Draws Condemnation Abroad

Nika Melia, the co-chair of the opposition Ahali party and a leader of the Coalition for Change, was detained on May 29, one day before a court hearing that he had vowed not to attend. The Interior Ministry said Melia was detained for insulting police officers, an administrative offense, while the opposition described the detention as an “abduction.”

The hearing for a separate criminal case, scheduled for today, May 30, relates to Melia’s refusal to testify before the Georgian Dream parliament’s temporary investigative commission probing alleged crimes by former UNM officials. Melia had previously said he would neither pay the court-imposed bail nor attend the hearing. However, he now plans to appear and detail his controversial detention yesterday. He faces possible pretrial detention in this criminal case, like another opposition politician, Zurab Japaridze, who was imprisoned in a similar case under similar circumstances.

Civil.ge has collected both domestic and international reactions to Nika Melia’s detention on May 29:

Domestic Reactions

Resistance Platform: “The arrest of Nika Melia and the details surrounding his detention are the manifestation of fear of the Russian regime. When asked why one should not cooperate with the regime, the answer is clear – every act of non-cooperation, every display of defiance, further exposes the regime’s weakness, fear, and criminal nature. Following Nika Melia’s abduction, it has become even more evident to the Georgian public and our country’s international partners that under Ivanishvili’s Russian regime, it is impossible to establish a fair and peaceful environment, a political situation that is close to normal in Georgia. Solidarity with Nika Melia and all political prisoners!”

Strong Georgia: “Ivanishvili’s Russian regime is in such a state of panic that it no longer even formally waits for the farce to be staged in the courtroom. Against the backdrop of announced repressions, Georgian Dream has already begun abducting political opponents from the streets. The arrest of Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change, is nothing but confirmation of the systemic crisis existing in the so-called governmental vertical. As it appears, Ivanishvili’s regime will use all instruments at its disposal to “neutralize” opposition leaders. The Lelo-Strong Georgia coalition expresses solidarity with Nika Melia and his political team!”

Tina Bokuchava, UNM Chair: “I wouldn’t say that Nika Melia’s arrest was unexpected […] he, like Zura Japaridze, decided not to pay Ivanishvili’s tribute, otherwise called bail, which was imposed by the treason commission, the executioner Tsulukiani, on people who do not want to participate in treason. Nika Melia also made this principled, brave decision, and I think it was a very correct decision not to pay this tribute. […] The form of this abduction once again confirms what violent methods Ivanishvili resorts to.”

International Reactions

Joe Wilson, American Congressman: “The anti-American Georgian Dream regime has just arrested key opposition leader Nika Melia on the same false pretense as the previous attack on the opposition. It is clear that the total banning of opposition is underway so as to sell the country to China. Sanctions are the solution!”

Rasa Juknevičienė, Lithuanian MEP: “Just now, another Georgian opposition leader, Nika Melia, was arrested on the street. A week ago – Zurab Japaridze. The situation in Georgia is getting worse. EU and Member states must act!”

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonia’s Parliament: “The goal of the Georgian dictatorship appears to be the elimination of all political opposition – just as has been done in Russia and Belarus. The arrest of Nika Melia is unlikely to be the last. The European Union should respond immediately and begin the process of revoking visa-free travel. Harsher sanctions against the Georgian regime are inevitable if democracies aim to resist the expansionist ambitions of the Russian empire.”

Dan Barna, Vice-President of ALDE Party: “Deeply concerned by the ongoing crackdown in Georgia with the arrest of Nika Melia, a leader of the Coalition for Change. This follows a pattern of intimidation against opposition voices. We condemn these actions by the Georgian government, which undermine democratic values and Georgian people’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We stand with the brave Georgian people resisting a slide away from democracy and against rising Russian Influence.”

