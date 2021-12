The Parliament of Georgia elected today Georgian Dream lawmaker Shalva Papuashvili, 45, as its new speaker with 88 votes in favor and one against.

The development comes as the ruling party tapped on December 24 Papuashvili to replace Kakha Kuchava, who has resigned from the post and decided to quit the Parliament.

