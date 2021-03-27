Georgian Dream Appoints PR Secretary

The Georgian Dream political council on March 27 appointed MP Shalva Papuashvili as the ruling party’s public relations secretary.

Shalva Papuashvili was elected to the Georgian Parliament in October 2020 through the Georgian Dream party list. He currently also holds a position as Associate Professor at Ilia State University, specializing in private law. Educated in Germany, Papuashvili has working experience in private companies and international organizations, including as the Head of the Georgian team of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Noteworthy that MP Papuashvili currently serves as the Co-Chair of the working group on electoral reform, established to implement the amendments proposed in the electoral reform deal struck by the ruling Georgian Dream party and the two Citizens’ MPs, Aleko Elisashvili and Levan Ioseliani, who decided on January 29 to defy the opposition boycott and enter the Parliament following the deal.