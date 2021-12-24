Georgian Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava at the Fifth International Conference of Parliament Speakers. Photo: Parliament's press service
Kuchava Steps Down, MP Papuashvili Tapped New parliament Speaker

24/12/2021 - 18:06
Georgian Dream chair, MP Irakli Kobakhidze announced today that Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava steps down from his post, to be replaced by MP Shalva Papuashvili.

The ruling party tapped Kakha Kuchava as the Parliament speaker on April 24, as his predecessor Archil Talakvadze stepped down following the signing of the April 19 EU-brokered agreement between the GD and the opposition.

Citing his own involvement in the crisis talks, Talakvadze had argued that Kuchava would be able to lead the legislature from a “more neutral position.”

Shalva Papuashvili’s Biography

MP Shalva Papuashvili was elected in October 2020 through the Georgian Dream party list to the Georgian Parliament, where he also serves as the Education, Science and Culture Committee Chair.

Educated in Germany, Papuashvili has working experience in private companies and international organizations, including as the Head of the Georgian team of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

He has also served as the Georgian Dream party’s public relations secretary since March 27.

More to follow

