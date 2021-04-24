MP Kakha Kuchava. Photo: Facebook/Kakha Kuchava
Talakvadze Steps Down, MP Kuchava Tapped New Parliament Speaker

24/04/2021 - 15:30
Archil Talakvadze announced today he is stepping down as Parliament Speaker. The Georgian Dream will nominate Vice Speaker Kakha Kuchava, 41, as the new Parliamentary Chairperson.

Citing his involvement in recently concluded EU-mediated crisis talks between the Georgian Dream government and opposition, Talakvadze said Kuchava will lead the legislature from a “more neutral position.”

Now that we have opposition in Parliament, my place is next to my colleagues in the plenary hall, not in the speaker’s position, said Talakvadze.

On his part, MP Kuchava thanked the outgoing Speaker and hailed Talakvadze for having “a right vision” of current political processes and of the prospects for the development of the Parliament as an institution.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

24/04/2021 - 15:30
