Tbilisi Says Two Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said today Russian occupying forces arbitrarily detained two Georgian citizens nearby occupied Tsinagari village of Akhalgori Municipality, located adjacent to Tskhinvali/South Ossetia occupation line.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions about the unlawful detention.

“The Russian occupation forces bear full responsibility for violating fundamental human rights in the occupied territories and along the occupation line. Various illegal actions committed by them damage the security environment on the ground and complicate the daily life of the population,” the SSG stressed.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)