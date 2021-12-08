New Old Tbilisi City Hall Cabinet Approved

Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) approved on December 7 all members of the Tbilisi City Hall cabinet and the heads of districts as nominated by freshly re-elected Mayor of the capital, Kakha Kaladze.

Following the October 2021 municipal elections, the Georgian Dream party holds the majority, in total 29 seats in Sakrebulo, while the opposition received the remaining 21.

Mayor Kaladze has not picked any new faces to fill the positions of Deputy Mayors and City Hall departments, tapping the previous holders of the posts instead.

In his address at the Sakrebulo, Mayor Kaladze extended his gratitude to the people who went out to vote in the local polls, even those who voted “in favor of our opponents, because we live in a democratic state and issue-based opposition, political pluralism only strengthens us and gives us the incentive to do more for our city.”

Naming Tbilisi as one of the most “diverse and multicultural cities,” Mayor Kaladze called on members his party and the opposition to work for the benefit of capital regardless of their political views.

The new old all-male lineup for Tbilisi City Hall cabinet is as follows:

Vice Mayor – Irakli Khmaladze

Deputy Mayors – Ilia Eloshvili, Irakli Bendeliani, Andria Basilaia

Head of Administration – Vladimer Chigladze

Heads of Municipal Departments:

Municipal Department for Infrastructure Development – Giorgi Abutidze

Municipal Department for Economic Development – Vakhtang Lomjaria

Municipal Department of Environmental Protection – Giga Gigashvili

Municipal Department for Culture, Education, Sports, and Youth Affairs – Irakli Gvilava

Municipal Legal Department – Sergo Birkadze

Municipal Department of Health and Social Services – Gela Chiviashvili

Municipal Procurement Department – Giorgi Papava

Municipal Department of Finance – Gaioz Talakvadze

Municipal Department for Security – Nikoloz Chonkadze

Municipal Department for Supervision – Kakhaber Guledani

As for the heads of Tbilisi districts, Council approved the following candidates, nominated be the Mayor:

Chugureti – Davit Utmelidze

Didube – Vladimer Dzneladze

Gldani – Levan Naroushvili

Vake – Davit Kvinikadze

Isani – Nika Elisashvili

Krtsanisi – Beka Mikautadze

Mtatsminda – Davit Kirkitadze

Nadzaladevi – Irakli Andguladze

Saburtalo – Gaioz Vasadze

Samgori – Kakha Samkharadze

