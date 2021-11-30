Kaladze Names New Old Tbilisi City Hall Cabinet

At today’s press briefing, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze of the ruling Georgian Dream party, re-elected to the post in the October municipal elections, has announced his picks for the Deputy Mayors and heads of the City Hall’s departments.

The candidates have to be approved by Tbilisi City Council. Following the October polls, Georgian Dream has secured a majority in the Capital’s assembly with 29 seats. Opposition in total has 21 councilors. The new Sakrebulo will gather on December 3.

Mayor Kaladze has not picked any new faces to fill the positions, as all the candidates are previous holders of the posts. He praised them all as “outstanding experts in their own field who are loyal to their work.”

Tbilisi Mayor’s new, old all-male picks are as follows:

Vice Mayor – Irakli Khmaladze

Deputy Mayors – Ilia Eloshvili, Irakli Bendeliani, Andria Basilaia

Head of Administration – Valeri Chigladze

Heads of Municipal Departments

Municipal Department for Infrastructure Development – Giorgi Abutidze

Municipal Department for Economic Development – Vakhtang Lomjaria

Municipal Department of Environmental Protection – Giga Gigashvili

Municipal Department for Culture, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs – Irakli Gvilava

Municipal Legal Department – Sergo Birkadze

Municipal Department of Health and Social Services – Gela Chiviashvili

Municipal Procurement Department – Giorgi Papava

Municipal Department of Finance – Gaioz Talakvadze

Municipal Department for Security – Nikoloz Tchonkadze

Municipal Department for Supervision – Kakha Guledani

Municipal Department for Transport and Urban Development – Viktor Tsilosani

Besides, Kaladze named heads of key agencies, that do not need approval from the Assembly and are directly appointed to the post by the Mayor. He named Levan Jgarkava as the head of the Tbilisi Development Fund, while

Property Management Agency and Architecture Service will be led by Irakli Tavartkiladze and Teimuraz Bolotashvili, respectively.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)