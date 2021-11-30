Kaladze Names New Old Tbilisi City Hall Cabinet
At today’s press briefing, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze of the ruling Georgian Dream party, re-elected to the post in the October municipal elections, has announced his picks for the Deputy Mayors and heads of the City Hall’s departments.
The candidates have to be approved by Tbilisi City Council. Following the October polls, Georgian Dream has secured a majority in the Capital’s assembly with 29 seats. Opposition in total has 21 councilors. The new Sakrebulo will gather on December 3.
Mayor Kaladze has not picked any new faces to fill the positions, as all the candidates are previous holders of the posts. He praised them all as “outstanding experts in their own field who are loyal to their work.”
Tbilisi Mayor’s new, old all-male picks are as follows:
Vice Mayor – Irakli Khmaladze
Deputy Mayors – Ilia Eloshvili, Irakli Bendeliani, Andria Basilaia
Head of Administration – Valeri Chigladze
Heads of Municipal Departments
- Municipal Department for Infrastructure Development – Giorgi Abutidze
- Municipal Department for Economic Development – Vakhtang Lomjaria
- Municipal Department of Environmental Protection – Giga Gigashvili
- Municipal Department for Culture, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs – Irakli Gvilava
- Municipal Legal Department – Sergo Birkadze
- Municipal Department of Health and Social Services – Gela Chiviashvili
- Municipal Procurement Department – Giorgi Papava
- Municipal Department of Finance – Gaioz Talakvadze
- Municipal Department for Security – Nikoloz Tchonkadze
- Municipal Department for Supervision – Kakha Guledani
- Municipal Department for Transport and Urban Development – Viktor Tsilosani
Besides, Kaladze named heads of key agencies, that do not need approval from the Assembly and are directly appointed to the post by the Mayor. He named Levan Jgarkava as the head of the Tbilisi Development Fund, while
Property Management Agency and Architecture Service will be led by Irakli Tavartkiladze and Teimuraz Bolotashvili, respectively.
