Annual Inflation Hits 12.8% in October

03/11/2021 - 15:14
Georgia’s annual inflation rate in October amounted to 12.8%, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported today.

On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 1.3%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (19.6% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (18.4% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (11.9% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (11.3%); restaurants and hotels (11.2% increase); health (8.4% increase).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly influenced by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (3% increase) and clothing and footwear (9.2% increase).

