Abkhaz ‘Interior Minister’ Dismissed

Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania has dismissed Dmitri Dbar as “the minister of interior,” transferring him as the chief of “the state protection service,” Apsny Today media outlet reported today.

The decision comes amid months-long calls by the opposition and war veterans to dismiss Dbar over controversial brawl between police officials on one hand, and lawmakers and war veterans on the other, on Sokhumi promenade on September 30.

Dbar’s first deputy Ruslan Azhiba has been appointed as the acting “interior minister.”

