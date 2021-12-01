Over 1 Million Georgians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID

As of December 1, Georgia has now more than a million fully vaccinated people against COVID-19, eight months after launching vaccination in mid-March.

In total, 1,165,835 have received at least one jab of vaccine, among them 1,001,801 individuals are fully immunized.

But the number falls short of the Government’s vaccination plans, initially unveiled in January, that envisaged vaccinating 60% of the adult population – about 1.7 million citizens through 2021.

Georgia currently administers three vaccines – Pfizer, as well as Chinese-made Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines. Individuals aged 16 years and over are allowed to receive any vaccines, while minors aged 12-15 are allowed to receive only the Pfizer doses.

The country’s vaccination driver was marred by a sluggish pace throughout autumn, with rates continuing to fall off having peaked at the end of summer.

The authorities, hoping to speed up the sluggish vaccination rate, unveiled an initiative to pay retirees a one-off sum of GEL 200 (USD 63) after their first jab if they opt to vaccinate.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has at several times spoken against introducing mandatory vaccination, arguing the move would be an interference with the people’s freedom of choice.

More to follow

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)