Georgia Allows Booster Shots for Citizens over 50

The Georgian Government has greenlighted booster vaccine shots for people over 50 or with chronic illnesses, as well as those employed in professions with high COVID-19 risk, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia announced today.

Health Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge that people who opt for booster shots will be able to choose any jab regardless of what they were vaccinated with. Also, people who need a certain COVID-19 shot for business or travel purposes will be allowed to undergo a different vaccination course 28 days after initial full inoculation.

Following today’s Immunization Council meeting, the Deputy Minister also said the authorities have also decided to allow adolescents aged 12-15 to receive the jabs if they suffer from chronic illnesses. Previously, only those aged 16+ were allowed to be vaccinated.

Deputy Minister Gabunia said discussing possible mandatory vaccination was not on the Immunization Council agenda today.

As of October 8, 995,019 persons have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, including 849,946 who have been fully inoculated. Georgia currently administers Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

Recently, concerns have mounted over slowing vaccination drive as jabs administered daily have dipped below 10,000. National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on October 6 emphasized the importance of speeding up the vaccination in a short time because of the “current epidemiological situation.”

