Georgian, Estonian Defense Ministers Meet in Tbilisi

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze hosted his Estonian counterpart Kalle Laanet in Tbilisi today. At the meeting, the Ministers discussed the dynamics and future prospects of the bilateral partnership, as well as Black Sea stability and security.

After the meeting, the two Defense Ministers held a joint briefing, where Minister Burchuladze highlighted the role of Georgian-Estonian defense cooperation for the Black Sea region.

“We agreed to continue close cooperation,” the Georgian Defense Minister said. “[It] is an important factor in ensuring stability and deterring Russian aggression in the Black Sea region, as well as in confronting hybrid challenges.”

The Georgian Defense Minister also stressed the importance of Estonia’s support in the Ministry’s institutional development, military education, and joint exercises, and highlighted the Baltic state’s assistance in implementing the Cyber ​​Security Initiative of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP).

Estonian Minister Laanet, on his part, hailed the 30-year-long “good cooperation” between Georgia and Estonia in the defense field. “We have different experiences but we learn from each other,” he stressed.

As part of his two-day trip, the Estonian Defense Minister is also set to visit Georgian National Guard, Defense Ministry’s Cyber ​​Security Bureau, and the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC).

