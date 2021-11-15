Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 23% in January-October 2021

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-October 2021 increased by 23% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 11.35 billion, according to express data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 15.

Exports increased by 24.9% year-over-year, reaching USD 3.39 billion, while imports grew by 22.3%, to USD 7.96 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 4.57 billion, constituting 40.2% of the trade turnover in January-October 2021.

