Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 23% in January-October 2021

15/11/2021 - 12:54
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-October 2021 increased by 23% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 11.35 billion, according to express data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 15.

Exports increased by 24.9% year-over-year, reaching USD 3.39 billion, while imports grew by 22.3%, to USD 7.96 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 4.57 billion, constituting 40.2% of the trade turnover in January-October 2021.

Dynamics of the external merchandise trade statistics indicators in 2016-2021. Source: Geostat

