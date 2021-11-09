U.S. Ambassador Urges Saakashvili’s Immediate Transfer to ‘Fully Equipped Medical Facility’

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, Kelly Degnan has urged the Government of Georgia to ensure that Mikheil Saakashvili is immediately provided with “medical care that he needs in a fully equipped medical facility.” She added, “in any country, the government has responsibility to protect inmates from mental abuse as well as providing medical well-being and safety”.

In her remarks to reporters in Batumi today, Ambassador Degnan cited the report by the Public Defender’s Office, according to which #18 prison hospital in Gldani is not sufficiently well-equipped to provide hunger-striking ex-President a proper treatment. The Ambassador also cited the assessment by Saakashvili’s medical team, that says ex-President is a high-risk patient.

“We also urge Mr. Saakashvili to accept the recommendation of his doctors to accept medical care he needs,” the U.S. Ambassador said, adding: “this is obviously very sensitive and emotional situation.”

The U.S. diplomat maintained that the priority “needs to be on addressing Mr. Saakashvili’s mental health and physical well-being.” “It is our strong recommendation to the government to ensure he is provided with medical and mental healthcare he needs,” she stressed.

Ambassador Degnan also highlighted that imprisoned former Georgian President should be “treated fairly and in dignity in accordance with Georgian law and international standards.”

“We urge the government to, please, ensure that Mr. Saakashvili is immediately provided with the medical and mental healthcare he needs in fully equipped medical facility,” Ambassador Degnan concluded.