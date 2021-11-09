Georgia Lets Teens Get COVID Jabs, Approves Booster Shots

The National Center for Disease Control and Public Health announced today that Immunization Council decided to allow vaccination of adolescents aged 12-15 with two doses of Pfizer vaccine. Youngsters will be able to receive the jab with parental consent.

NCDC also said “booster doses” will be available after November 10 to all those who were fully vaccinated. Those adults who were first vaccinated with with Chinese-made Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines may choose to from either Sinopharm, Sinovac or Pfizer-made vaccines for their booster dose.

Senior citizens of 60 years and older vaccinated with Sinopharm and Sinovac can get the booster dose at an interval of 3 to 6 months after their second jab. Fully vaccinated people with AstraZeneca or Pfizer, could get the the Pfizer booster dose after six months.

In the vaccination plan unveiled in January, the Government had hoped to vaccinate 60% of the adult population – about 1.7 million citizens. These plans fell well short: the vaccination started in March, and as of November 9, according to NCDC Georgia, 1,052,313 (37% of the adult population) citizens have received at least one jab. Among them, 954,991 people are fully vaccinated.

After the vaccination rates picked up in summer, but has been stagnating since September. Only 5,254 jabs were administered yesterday.

To induce the citizens to get their shots, the authorities said they will introduce COVID-19 “green passes” for entering some public spaces after December 1st. But Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said the vaccines “are not and will never be” obligatory in Georgia.

Citizens aged 16 years and over are allowed to receive the vaccine. Since October 7, minors aged 12-15 that suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to receive the jab. Also, people over 50 or with chronic illnesses, as well as those employed in professions with high COVID-19 risk were allowed to receive booster doses.

