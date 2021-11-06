Opposition Ponders Killing One of its Leaders, Says Security Service

The State Security Service of Georgia has claimed organizers of the upcoming opposition rallies “actively consider” liquidation of one of the opposition leaders.

The SSG press briefing early this morning comes as the United National Movement and other opposition parties are planning large scale rally today to protest against “rigged” October 30 local election runoffs, as well as to demand the release of of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili outside prison in Rustavi. Earlier the parties planned major rally in Tbilisi.

The State Security Service said the rally organizers intend to block the buildings of the Parliament, Government Chancellery, Presidential Administration, Justice and Interior Ministries and roads to the Rustavi prison.

To ensure rapid increase of tension and provocations, the organizers plan to involve former employees of law enforcement and security agencies, as well as winning over incumbent certain staff of these bodies, the SSG noted.

“These actions, that aim at violent overthrow of the government, is planned by convicted Mikheil Saakashvili, who gives instructions to leaders of various opposition parties via his visitors in the penitentiary facility,” the SSG said.

The State Security Service did not identify which organizers exactly are plotting the murder, or which opposition leader is the target. The agency also did not specify whether new investigation is launched into the matter.

Earlier on October 29, on the eve of hotly-contested local election runoffs, the State Security Service announced new investigation into UNM-linked state coup conspiracy.

UNM’s Levan Khabeishvili dubbed allegations of conspiracy as “ramblings” and “madness.”

The Georgian Dream authorities have long accused the UNM of plotting the murder of some of their leaders.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on October 28, that the party planned to host a rally on October 2, on the election day, where newly arrived Saakashvili would show up, leading to brawls with police.

The party had calculated that “several people, including an opposition leader” would be murdered during the chaos. Saakashvili “arrived with such scenario,” the PM said.

Prime Minister Garibashvili voiced similar accusations on October 3, saying the United National Movement planned to assassinate opposition leaders during a rally.

Saakashvili was arrested on October 1, on the eve of elections, few days after his return to Georgia after 8 years of exile.

