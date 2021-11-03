State Security Service Warns Against Calls for Revolution

The State Security Service of Georgia warned on November 3 that the recent calls for a revolution and overthrow of the government, made on social networks and media outlets, constitute a criminal offense and are punishable by up to three years in prison.

The agency said, without elaborating, that it will use all legal means available to prevent a violent change of the government.

“We once again call on destructive forces to refrain from committing criminal offenses and to remain within the legal framework,” the Security Service said.

Earlier on October 29, on the eve of local election runoffs, the State Security Service announced that it was probing a coup conspiracy supposedly involving members of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party in Georgia.

