Commercial Gas Prices to Increase in Georgia’s Regions

The price of one cubic meter (1m³) of natural gas will increase to GEL 1.15 (USD 0.36) for commercial consumers in the regions across Georgia from December 1 onwards.

The tariff will increase by 20 Tetri (6 U.S. Cents) from 95 Tetri (30 U.S. Cents) for retail customers of SOCAR Georgia Gas, and by 6 Tetri (2 U.S. Cents) for clients of Inter Gas and Telavgas.

The three companies named hikes in service costs and changes in the value of national currency.

SOCAR Georgia told Civil.ge it will keep its special tariff for bread bakers unchanged at 86 Tetri (27 U.S. Cents). Telavgas confirmed it would retain the tariff for bread bakers as well, but did not specify the exact number. Inter Gas said the tariff hike would affect every commercial user.

Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) clarified on November 2 that current natural gas tariffs for households will not be affected and will remain in force until December 31, 2022.

At present, the cost of one cubic meter of gas for SOCAR Georgia‘s household consumers is 56.928 Tetri GEL (18 U.S. Cents), while Inter Gas clients pay 49.297 Tetri (16 U.S. Cents), and Telavgas customers – 53.018 Tetri (17 U.S. Cents).

Tbilisi is provided by Tbilisi Energy with natural gas. The cost per cubic meter is 53.972 Tetri (17 U.S. Cents) for household consumers.

