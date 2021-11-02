Kobakhidze Says GD ‘Not Obliged’ to Make Constitutional Amendments
Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze suggested today that keeping the threshold for parliamentary elections at 5% “could be better for democratic development,” discussing the constitutional changes that cleared the first hearing on September 7, and would lower the barrier to 2%.
MP Kobakhidze maintained that the Georgian Dream will continue discussions about lowering the threshold, albeit noting that “even if nothing is changed in the constitution, it will not harm [Georgia’s] democratic development.”
The ruling party chairperson said the ruling party “has no obligation” to adopt any constitutional amendments. The proposed changes were part of the EU-brokered April 19 Agreement between the GD and opposition, which the Georgian Dream quit in July.
The statement came after jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili called on the opposition on November 1, in the aftermath of “rigged” local election runoffs, to quit the Parliament and launch street protests.
Commenting on the opposition MPs possibly leaving the Parliament, MP Kobakhidze pointed out that the amendments cannot be adopted without a constitutional majority of 113 MPs. GD currently has 84 lawmakers.
In a subsequent address from jail on November 2, Saakashvili clarified that opposition should keep their parliamentary seats in order to pass the Constitutional Amendments, and “hand in the mandates after resolving tactical issues.”
