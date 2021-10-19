High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell. Photo retrieved from the web page of European External Action Service.
News

EU Foreign Affairs Council Discusses Eastern Partnership

19/10/2021 - 21:43
19 1 minute read

EU Foreign Ministers have agreed that the 27-member bloc will keep pushing for fundamental values, including democracy, human rights, rule of law and anti-corruption in relation to the Eastern Partnership, High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell announced on October 18 after the Foreign Affairs Council.

“These are the cornerstone: democracy, human rights, rule of law, anti-corruption,” reiterated the top EU diplomat.

The EU Foreign Policy chief also noted that long-term socio-economic recovery will be on the agenda, adding that Brussels will support eastern partners with vaccines, vaccine certificates and fight against disinformation.

EU Foreign Ministers discussed relations with the Eastern Partnership in preparation for the ministerial scheduled for the next month and the EaP summit slated for December in Brussels.

Launched in 2009, the Eastern Partnership is a joint policy initiative to promote political association and economic integration between the EU, its Member States and its six Eastern neighbors: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

In June Minsk suspended its participation in the platform amid deteriorating relations with Brussels in the aftermath of disputed August 2020 presidential elections and the subsequent crackdown on opposition protesters.

Also Read:

Tags
19/10/2021 - 21:43
19 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Imedi TV Vows to Fight Against UNM’s ‘Revanche’

19/10/2021 - 19:44

Georgia’s 2021 Elections Live Blog: Melia Slams Kaladze, Calls for a Debate

19/10/2021 - 17:30

Garibashvili Lashes Out at MEPs over Saakashvili

19/10/2021 - 15:14

Namakhvani Project Approved Without Fiscal Risk Assessment, CSO Says

19/10/2021 - 15:01
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button