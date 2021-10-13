News
Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 22.3% in January-September 2021
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in January-September 2021 increased by 22.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching USD 10.01 billion, according to express data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on October 13.
Exports increased by 24% year-over-year, reaching USD 2.98 billion, while imports grew by 21.6%, to USD 7.03 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 4.05 billion, constituting 40.4% of the trade turnover in January-September 2021.
