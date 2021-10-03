GD Set to Take Majority in Tbilisi Sakrebulo

According to the preliminary results, the ruling Georgian Dream party is set to take control in Tbilisi’s 50-member Sakrebulo with at least 28 seats, including 19 proportional and 9 majoritarian. With all precincts processed, five other parties that seem to have cleared 2.5% threshold are seemingly entering the Sakrebulo (City Assembly) of the capital city:

Georgian Dream- 40.33% (193,001 votes)

UNM -27.99% (133,922)

For Georgia – 8.86% (42,405)

Lelo – 3.63% (17,360%)

Girchi -More Freedom – 3.3% (15,787)

Ana Dolidze – For People 2.57% (12,305)

Georgian Dream won 9 of 10 races in majoritarian constituencies, including Mtatsminda, Vake, Isani, Samgori, Chughureti, Didube, Nadzaladevi, Gldani. Saburtalo constituency is set to go to runoffs, where Georgian Dream’s Avtandil Tsintsadze (38.72%) will compete with Boris Kurua of Girchi More Freedom, who garnered 14.41%.

Projected Seats in Tbilisi’s 50-member Sakrebulo: