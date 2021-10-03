Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo). Photo: Sakrebulo's Facebook page
GD Set to Take Majority in Tbilisi Sakrebulo

03/10/2021 - 20:56
According to the preliminary results, the ruling Georgian Dream party is set to take control in Tbilisi’s 50-member Sakrebulo with at least 28 seats, including 19 proportional and 9 majoritarian. With all precincts processed, five other parties that seem to have cleared 2.5% threshold are seemingly entering the Sakrebulo (City Assembly) of the capital city:

  • Georgian Dream- 40.33% (193,001 votes)
  • UNM -27.99% (133,922)
  • For Georgia – 8.86% (42,405)
  • Lelo – 3.63% (17,360%)
  • Girchi -More Freedom – 3.3% (15,787)
  • Ana Dolidze – For People 2.57% (12,305)

Georgian Dream won 9 of 10 races in majoritarian constituencies, including Mtatsminda, Vake, Isani, Samgori, Chughureti, Didube, Nadzaladevi, Gldani. Saburtalo constituency is set to go to runoffs, where Georgian Dream’s Avtandil Tsintsadze (38.72%) will compete with Boris Kurua of Girchi More Freedom, who garnered 14.41%. 

Projected Seats in Tbilisi’s 50-member Sakrebulo:

Tbilisi Sakrebuloproportional seatsmajoritarian
Georgian Dream199
United National Movement13
For Georgia4
Lelo2
Girchi -More Freedom1
For People1

