Exit Polls Show Conflicting Results

02/10/2021 - 20:17
Exit polls show conflicting results as a poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV points to a first-round victory for incumbent Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, while surveys commissioned by government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV and Formula TV show Kaladze in the lead but heading for a runoff.

IMEDI TV / GORBI

Results of the exit poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV and conducted by Gorbi Research, according to 18:00 data:

Tbilisi mayoral race:

  • Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 51.3%
  • Nika Melia – United National Movement – 34.6%
  • Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 5.6%
  • Anna Dolidze – For People 3.1%
  • Giorgi Lomia – Alliance of Patriots – 1 %
  • Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2%
  • Arnize Richard Ogbunuju – Our United Georgia – 0.6%
  •  Tamar Kekenadze – Third Force – 0.2%

Proportional vote Georgia

  • Georgian Dream – 47.6%
  • United National Movement – 27.1%
  • For Georgia – 6.8%
  • Lelo – 2.8%
  • Girchi More Freedom – 2.8%
  • European Georgia – 2.6%
  • Labor – 1.8%
  • Alliance of Patriots – 1.5.%
  • Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1.3%
  • Citizens – 1.0%
  • Girchi  – NPC – 0.9%

They carried out fieldwork at 120 precincts across Georgia, including 48 polling stations in Tbilisi. Overall 11,000 people were surveyed. The margin of error stands at plus, minus 3%.

MTAVARI ARKHI / IPSOS

Results of the exit poll commissioned by the government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV, conducted by IPSOS Global, according to 20:00 data:

Tbilisi mayoral race:

  • 41. Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 40.5%
  • 5. Nika Melia – United National Movement – 39.9%
  • 25. Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 8.9%
  • 48. Anna Dolidze – For People – 4.1%
  • 9. Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2.5%
  • Others – 4.1%

Proportional vote Tbilisi:

  • Georgian Dream – 38.5%
  • United National Movement – 31.9%
  • For Georgia – 7.7%
  • Girchi – More Freedom – 4.8%
  • Lelo – 3.7%
  • For People – 2.3%
  • New Political Center – Girchi – 2.2%
  • Citizens party – 1.3%
  • European Georgia – 1%
  • Others – 6.6%

Margin of error is at plus, minus 3%.

FORMULA / EDISON

Results of the exit poll commissioned by the government-critical Formula TV, conducted by Edison Research, according to 20:00 data:

Tbilisi mayoral race:

  • Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 44%
  • Nika Melia – United National Movement – 40%
  • Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 7%
  • Anna Dolidze – For People – 5%
  • Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2%
  • Tamar Kekenadze – Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%
  • Giorgi Lomia – Alliance of Patriots – 1%
  • Arnize Richard Ogbunuju – Our United Georgia – 1%

Proportional vote Tbilisi:

  • Georgian Dream – 41%
  • United National Movement – 31%
  • For Georgia – 7%
  • Girchi – More Freedom – 5%
  • Lelo – 3%
  • Citizens party – 2%
  • For People – 2%
  • New Political Center – Girchi – 2%
  • Droa – 2%
  • European Georgia – 2%
  • Labor – 1%
  • Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%

Formula TV has not yet provided updated data on the number of voters surveyed in Tbilisi. As of 18:00, 6,783 voters had been interviewed in the capital. Margin of error at 95% significance level plus, minus 3%.

Proportional vote Georgia:

  • Georgian Dream – 46%
  • United National Movement – 33%
  • For Georgia – 6%
  • European Georgia – 2%
  • Girchi – More Freedom – 2%
  • Lelo – 2%
  • Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%
  • For People – 1%
  • New Political Center – Girchi – 1%
  • Labor – 1%
  • Alliance of Patriots – 1%
  • Citizens party – 1%

17,758 voters were surveyed across Georgia. Margin of error at 95% significance level plus, minus 2%.

This article was updated with the latest results of the exit polls.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

520 2 minutes read

