Exit Polls Show Conflicting Results
Exit polls show conflicting results as a poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV points to a first-round victory for incumbent Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, while surveys commissioned by government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV and Formula TV show Kaladze in the lead but heading for a runoff.
IMEDI TV / GORBI
Results of the exit poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV and conducted by Gorbi Research, according to 18:00 data:
Tbilisi mayoral race:
- Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 51.3%
- Nika Melia – United National Movement – 34.6%
- Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 5.6%
- Anna Dolidze – For People 3.1%
- Giorgi Lomia – Alliance of Patriots – 1 %
- Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2%
- Arnize Richard Ogbunuju – Our United Georgia – 0.6%
- Tamar Kekenadze – Third Force – 0.2%
Proportional vote Georgia
- Georgian Dream – 47.6%
- United National Movement – 27.1%
- For Georgia – 6.8%
- Lelo – 2.8%
- Girchi More Freedom – 2.8%
- European Georgia – 2.6%
- Labor – 1.8%
- Alliance of Patriots – 1.5.%
- Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1.3%
- Citizens – 1.0%
- Girchi – NPC – 0.9%
They carried out fieldwork at 120 precincts across Georgia, including 48 polling stations in Tbilisi. Overall 11,000 people were surveyed. The margin of error stands at plus, minus 3%.
MTAVARI ARKHI / IPSOS
Results of the exit poll commissioned by the government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV, conducted by IPSOS Global, according to 20:00 data:
Tbilisi mayoral race:
- 41. Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 40.5%
- 5. Nika Melia – United National Movement – 39.9%
- 25. Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 8.9%
- 48. Anna Dolidze – For People – 4.1%
- 9. Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2.5%
- Others – 4.1%
Proportional vote Tbilisi:
- Georgian Dream – 38.5%
- United National Movement – 31.9%
- For Georgia – 7.7%
- Girchi – More Freedom – 4.8%
- Lelo – 3.7%
- For People – 2.3%
- New Political Center – Girchi – 2.2%
- Citizens party – 1.3%
- European Georgia – 1%
- Others – 6.6%
Margin of error is at plus, minus 3%.
FORMULA / EDISON
Results of the exit poll commissioned by the government-critical Formula TV, conducted by Edison Research, according to 20:00 data:
Tbilisi mayoral race:
- Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 44%
- Nika Melia – United National Movement – 40%
- Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 7%
- Anna Dolidze – For People – 5%
- Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2%
- Tamar Kekenadze – Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%
- Giorgi Lomia – Alliance of Patriots – 1%
- Arnize Richard Ogbunuju – Our United Georgia – 1%
Proportional vote Tbilisi:
- Georgian Dream – 41%
- United National Movement – 31%
- For Georgia – 7%
- Girchi – More Freedom – 5%
- Lelo – 3%
- Citizens party – 2%
- For People – 2%
- New Political Center – Girchi – 2%
- Droa – 2%
- European Georgia – 2%
- Labor – 1%
- Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%
Formula TV has not yet provided updated data on the number of voters surveyed in Tbilisi. As of 18:00, 6,783 voters had been interviewed in the capital. Margin of error at 95% significance level plus, minus 3%.
Proportional vote Georgia:
- Georgian Dream – 46%
- United National Movement – 33%
- For Georgia – 6%
- European Georgia – 2%
- Girchi – More Freedom – 2%
- Lelo – 2%
- Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%
- For People – 1%
- New Political Center – Girchi – 1%
- Labor – 1%
- Alliance of Patriots – 1%
- Citizens party – 1%
17,758 voters were surveyed across Georgia. Margin of error at 95% significance level plus, minus 2%.
This article was updated with the latest results of the exit polls.
