Exit polls show conflicting results as a poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV points to a first-round victory for incumbent Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, while surveys commissioned by government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV and Formula TV show Kaladze in the lead but heading for a runoff.

IMEDI TV / GORBI

Results of the exit poll commissioned by pro-government Imedi TV and conducted by Gorbi Research, according to 18:00 data:

Tbilisi mayoral race:

Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 51.3%

Nika Melia – United National Movement – 34.6%

Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 5.6%

Anna Dolidze – For People 3.1%

Giorgi Lomia – Alliance of Patriots – 1 %

Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2%

2% Arnize Richard Ogbunuju – Our United Georgia – 0.6%

Tamar Kekenadze – Third Force – 0.2%

Proportional vote Georgia

Georgian Dream – 47.6%

United National Movement – 27.1%

For Georgia – 6.8%

Lelo – 2.8%

Girchi More Freedom – 2.8%

European Georgia – 2.6%

Labor – 1.8%

Alliance of Patriots – 1.5.%

Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1.3%

Citizens – 1.0%

Girchi – NPC – 0.9%

They carried out fieldwork at 120 precincts across Georgia, including 48 polling stations in Tbilisi. Overall 11,000 people were surveyed. The margin of error stands at plus, minus 3%.

MTAVARI ARKHI / IPSOS

Results of the exit poll commissioned by the government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV, conducted by IPSOS Global, according to 20:00 data:

Tbilisi mayoral race:

41. Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 40.5%

5. Nika Melia – United National Movement – 39.9%

25. Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 8.9%

48. Anna Dolidze – For People – 4.1%

9. Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2.5%

Others – 4.1%

Proportional vote Tbilisi:

Georgian Dream – 38.5%

United National Movement – 31.9%

For Georgia – 7.7%

Girchi – More Freedom – 4.8%

Lelo – 3.7%

For People – 2.3%

New Political Center – Girchi – 2.2%

Citizens party – 1.3%

European Georgia – 1%

Others – 6.6%

Margin of error is at plus, minus 3%.

FORMULA / EDISON

Results of the exit poll commissioned by the government-critical Formula TV, conducted by Edison Research, according to 20:00 data:

Tbilisi mayoral race:

Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 44%

Nika Melia – United National Movement – 40%

Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia – 7%

Anna Dolidze – For People – 5%

Ana Bibilashvili – Lelo – 2%

Tamar Kekenadze – Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%

Giorgi Lomia – Alliance of Patriots – 1%

Arnize Richard Ogbunuju – Our United Georgia – 1%

Proportional vote Tbilisi:

Georgian Dream – 41%

United National Movement – 31%

For Georgia – 7%

Girchi – More Freedom – 5%

Lelo – 3%

Citizens party – 2%

For People – 2%

New Political Center – Girchi – 2%

Droa – 2%

European Georgia – 2%

Labor – 1%

Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%

Formula TV has not yet provided updated data on the number of voters surveyed in Tbilisi. As of 18:00, 6,783 voters had been interviewed in the capital. Margin of error at 95% significance level plus, minus 3%.

Proportional vote Georgia:

Georgian Dream – 46%

United National Movement – 33%

For Georgia – 6%

European Georgia – 2%

Girchi – More Freedom – 2%

Lelo – 2%

Third Force – Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 1%

For People – 1%

New Political Center – Girchi – 1%

Labor – 1%

Alliance of Patriots – 1%

Citizens party – 1%

17,758 voters were surveyed across Georgia. Margin of error at 95% significance level plus, minus 2%.

This article was updated with the latest results of the exit polls.

