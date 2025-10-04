CEC: Voter Turnout in Municipal Vote 7,85% at 10:00

275,948 citizens have cast their ballots in the municipal elections by 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). This is 7,85% of the total number of eligible voters.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Racha-Lechkhumi region (13.4%), western Georgia. The lowest was in Kvemo Kartli (7.64%).

3,513,818 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections today at 3,061 polling stations, including 2,284 with electronic voting. CEC expects to offer preliminary results based on electronic precincts in 1-2 hours after the polls close at 8 pm. The final results are expected later, after all ballots have been counted by hand.

In the 2021 local polls, which carried an added meaning of a “referendum” on snap elections, the 10:00 nationwide turnout rate stood at 7.41%, while the final turnout amounted to 51.92%. In the 2017 local elections, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 6.74%, while the final turnout amounted to 45.65%

In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the 10:00 nationwide voter turnout rate came in at 9,27%.

The local elections take place across Georgia amid a partial opposition boycott, scant credible observation, continued repression by Georgian Dream authorities, jailings of protesters and opposition members, and a crackdown on independent media and watchdogs. The vote comes approximately a year after the disputed parliamentary elections, and just 10 months into the non-stop protests that erupted in response to Georgian Dream’s announcement to halt EU integration. A parallel mass rally has been scheduled at 4 pm at the parliament in Tbilisi with the stated aim of “peacefully overthrowing” the Georgian Dream government.

