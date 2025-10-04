CEC’s Preliminary Results: Georgian Dream Leads with 80.7% Nationwide

The Central Election Commission (CEC) released preliminary results of the October 4 municipal elections, according to which the Georgian Dream party leads with 80.7% of the vote nationwide, compared to a combined 19.3% received by opposition parties. Only two major opposition groups, Lelo and Gakharia – For Georgia, participated in the local elections. Others boycotted, including the parties whose leaders are currently in jail.

The preliminary results are based on 2,279 (out of 3,061) precincts where the votes were counted electronically. A total of 12 parties, many unknown or tiny, registered to run in the 2025 municipal elections, down from 43 parties that participated in the 2021 local vote. The elections took place in a repressive legal and political environment. There was no independent foreign observation, as traditional national watchdogs and international missions were unable or unwilling to observe.

In the nationwide proportional vote, the official preliminary results are as follows: the ruling Georgian Dream party leads with 80.78% of the vote, followed by Lelo/Strong Georgia with 6.78%, ex-PM Gakharia’s For Georgia with 3.87%, Iago Khvichia’s Girchi with 3.29%, and far-right Conservatives for Georgia with 2.77%.

Source: CEC

According to CEC’s 9.00 pm data, the Tbilisi mayoral vote was distributed as follows:

(41) Kakha Kaladze – Georgian Dream – 71.55% (210,280 votes)

(9) Irakli Kupradze – Lelo + For Georgia – 12.45% (36,612 votes)

(36) Iago Khvichia – Girchi – 7.52% (22,122 votes)

(3) Zurab Makharadze – Conservatives For Georgia – 4.12% (12,110 votes)

Source: CEC

Proportional vote results in Tbilisi:

(41) Georgian Dream – 207,985 votes (70.15%)

(9) Lelo-Strong Georgia – 29,807 votes (10.54%)

(36) Girchi – 22,230 votes (7.49%)

(3) Conservatives For Georgia – 12,811 (4.32%)

(25) Gakharia For Georgia – 9,483 votes (3.19%)

(8) Alliance of Patriots of Georgia – 3,151 votes (1.63%)

(1) Homeland, Language, Faith – 3020 votes (1%)

(7) Free Georgia – 2647 votes (0.89%)

(12) Greens’ Party – Giorgi Gachechiladze 1906 (0.64%)

(5) Our United Georgia – 1720 votes (0.58%)

(11) Georgia – 943 votes (0.31%)

(14) People’s Party – 761 votes (0.25%)

Below are the preliminary results of Georgia’s four other self-governing cities:

Rustavi:

(25) Gakharia For Georgia -Tamar Kekenadze – 2717 (8%)

(41) Georgian Dream – Nino Latsabidze – 30,962 (91.9%)

Kutaisi:

(41) Georgian Dream – Daviti Eremeishvili – 85.62%

(25) Gakharia For Georgia – Paata Zakareishvili – 8%

(11) Georgia – Girogi Amaghlobeli – 6.3%

Poti:

(41) Georgian Dream – Beka Vacharadze – 100%

Batumi:

(41) Giorgi Tsintsadze – Georgian Dream – 80.55%

(25) Gocha Gugunava – Gakharia For Georgia – 10.4%

(5) Zviad Kvirikadze – Our United Georgia – 4.2%

(42) Kakhaber Tsiskaridze – Independent Candidate by “Initiative Group” – 2.4%

(1) Tamar Mikeladze – Homeland, Language, Faith – 2.3%

