CEC: Voter Turnout in Municipal Vote 28.22% at 15:00

991,651 citizens, 28.22% of the total number of voters, have cast their ballots in the municipal elections by 15:00, five hours before the polls close, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The vote is proceeding with scant credible observation, and the boycott of part of the mainstream opposition.

The highest voter turnout was again recorded in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, where 46.97% of the electorate had already voted by 15:00. The lowest voter turnout was registered in Tbilisi – 22.14%.

“The voting process is taking place mainly in a calm and professional environment, with only isolated incidents being reported that will not affect the overall course of the elections,” CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani said at the briefing, announcing the turnout.

Ioseliani said five complaints had been filed with district election commissions, mainly relating to the rules for photo and video recording, the setup of polling stations, and the documentation of voters outside polling stations.

3,513,818 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections today at 3,061 polling stations, including 2,284 with electronic voting. CEC expects to offer preliminary results based on electronic precincts in 1-2 hours after the polls close at 8 pm. The final results are expected later, after all ballots have been counted by hand.

In the 2021 local polls, which carried an added meaning of a “referendum” on snap elections, the 15:00 nationwide turnout rate stood at 33.18%, while the final turnout amounted to 51.92%. In the 2017 local elections, the 15:00 nationwide voter turnout rate stood at 29.84%, while the final turnout amounted to 45.65%

In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the 15:00 nationwide voter turnout rate came in at 41,62%.

The local elections take place across Georgia amid a partial opposition boycott, scant credible observation, continued repression by Georgian Dream authorities, jailings of protesters and opposition members, and a crackdown on independent media and watchdogs. The vote comes approximately a year after the disputed parliamentary elections, and just 10 months into the non-stop protests that erupted in response to Georgian Dream’s announcement to halt EU integration. A parallel mass rally has been scheduled at 4 pm at the parliament in Tbilisi with the stated aim of “peacefully overthrowing” the Georgian Dream government.

Follow our live blog for election-day updates.

