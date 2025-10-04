Polls Close in Municipal Vote with 40.93% Turnout

1,438,116 people – 40,93% of eligible voters – cast their ballots in Georgia’s partially-boycotted local elections of October 4 by the time polls closed across the country after 8 pm, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC). The turnout was the highest in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti (58.77%) and the lowest in Tbilisi (31.08%).

“Election Day generally proceeded in a calm and secure environment,” CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani said at a briefing at 9 pm before announcing the final turnout. “In a few isolated cases, incidents and technical issues were recorded; however, in all such instances, the electoral administration responded promptly and in accordance with the law.”

Tensions have flared since 7 p.m. on Liberty Square and Atoneli Street, where participants of a rally – whose stated goal is to “peacefully overthrow” the Georgian Dream government – attempted to storm the presidential palace, prompting a dispersal by riot police.

Ioseliani said that CEC has 24 complaints, most of which “concern violations of the rules for photo and video recording, the setup of polling stations, and the registration of voters outside polling stations, and other issues.”

CEC said it expects to offer preliminary results based on electronic precincts in 1-2 hours after the polls close at 8 pm. The final results are expected later, after all ballots have been counted by hand.

In the 2021 local polls, which carried an added meaning of a “referendum” on snap elections, the 20:00 nationwide turnout rate stood at 51.92%, while the final turnout in the 2017 local elections was 45.65%

In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the 20:00 nationwide voter turnout stood at 58,94%.

The local elections take place across Georgia amid a partial opposition boycott, scant credible observation, continued repression by Georgian Dream authorities, jailings of protesters and opposition members, and a crackdown on independent media and watchdogs. The vote comes approximately a year after the disputed parliamentary elections, and just 10 months into the non-stop protests that erupted in response to Georgian Dream’s announcement to halt EU integration. A parallel mass rally has been scheduled at 4 pm at the parliament in Tbilisi with the stated aim of “peacefully overthrowing” the Georgian Dream government.

Follow our live blog for election-day updates.

For more context, read our backgrounders:

This post is also available in: ქართული