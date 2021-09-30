Macron Expects Georgian Elections to Meet EU Standards

French President Emmanuel Macron has encouraged Georgian authorities to “do everything in their power” to ensure the October 2 local polls comply with democratic values and standards of the European Union.

In a September 29 press release following his meeting with Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili, President Macron said France “will be particularly vigilant against any attempt to destabilize the democratic institutions of independent Georgia, which runs counter to the aspirations of the Georgian people and is contrary to the interests of the European Union.”

President Macron pledged France’s support to fundamental rights in Georgia, in particular freedom of the press, and the strengthening of democratic and judicial institutions as per the highest European standards.

The French President said that his country has stood by Georgia’s side in the “most difficult moments” of history, and will continue supporting its stability and bolstering of its democracy.

He also noted that the celebrations dedicated to the centennial of France’s recognition of Georgia’s First Republic highlighted the importance of the relations between the two countries, and the role France has had in protecting the independence and sovereignty of Georgia.

