Zurabishvili Meets France’s Macron, Concludes Paris Visit

President Salome Zurabishvili has concluded her September 26-28 Paris visit after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

“These last few days have been an opportunity to reminisce on the historical depth of the ties between the Georgian and the French nations,” said President Zurabishvili on September 29, summing up her trip. “Bridges built by people have made us all stronger.”

Georgian and French Presidents also paid tributes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Triumphal Arch in Paris.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)