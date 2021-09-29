Reports: EU States Discussing Suspending Visa-Free Travel With Georgia, Others

Brussels-based online outlet EUobserver reported today it has seen a internal EU document about dissatisfaction on unlawful residency and unfounded asylum claims from citizens of Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova as well as some western Balkan states.

Germany reportedly was leading the objection with Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. Document seen by the Brussels-based outlet pointed to a 51% increase in Georgian asylum claims over the past three months, compared to same period in 2019. The media outlet said France was also unhappy with Georgia.

The EU Member States are reportedly actively discussing possibly threatening with a Visa Suspension Mechanism, which allows for reintroducing visas in case of a rise of more than 50% in illegal stays or asylum applications with low approval rates.

Georgia was granted visa-free travel with the EU in 2017.

