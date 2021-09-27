102nd IPRM Held in Ergneti

The 102nd Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRMs) meeting was held on September 27 in Ergneti village near the occupation line of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM), which co-facilitates the IPRMs, reported that the meeting focused on the impact of the “protracted closure” of crossing points along the dividing line, recent instances of illegal “borderization” and the situation in the Chorchana-Tsnelisi area.

Flights of unmanned aerial vehicles in the proximity of the diving line also featured in the discussion, the EUMM said.

The co-facilitators – Head of EUMM Marek Szczygieł and Special Representative of OSCE CiO for the South Caucasus Annika Söder – welcomed the release of Zaza Gakheladze and the “effective cooperation” that resolved “concrete issues regarding access to water.”

Irakli Antadze of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said the key topics of discussion were the illegal “borderization” and the release of arbitrarily detained Georgian citizens Genadi Bestaev and Gela Gochoshvili.

The SSG representative noted Tbilisi will raise the issue of the release of arbitrarily detained people at the upcoming round of Geneva International Discussions.

Moscow-backed Tskhinvali representative Igor Kochiev at the meeting, “demanded the removal” of Georgian Police Checkpoint in Chorchana-Tsnelisi area, reported Tskhinvali-based RES agency.

Kochiev also reportedly claimed at the meeting the “state border” had been violated by plane and helicopter from Georgia proper.

The next IPRM meeting will be held on November 18.

The IPRMs format was established under the Geneva International Discussions to address the security concerns and developments on the ground on a regular basis, and involves officials from Tbilisi on the one hand and representatives of Tskhinvali and Sokhumi authorities on the other in two, separate meetings, as well as representatives of the Russian border troops.

