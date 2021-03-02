Tskhinvali Sentences Georgian Citizen to Three Years in Prison

The Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali authorities sentenced Genadi Bestaev, an arbitrarily detained Georgian citizen, to three years in prison, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported on March 2.

The SSG said it will raise the issue at the upcoming March 5 Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting, as well as the 52nd round of Geneva International Discussions.

Bestaev, a native of Gori Municipality village Zardiantkari, was arbitrarily detained in November 2019 for “illegally crossing” the dividing line and “illicit drug smuggling.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)